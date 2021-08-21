Clarksville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksville, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 2.71 card card $ 2.57 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.76

Murphy USA 1680B Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 216 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.75

Unbranded 648 Lafayette Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Kroger 110 Dover Crossing, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2551 Whitfield Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.