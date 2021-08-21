Clarksville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksville, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
Dodge's Store at 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.55
$2.86
$3.16
$2.71
|card
card$2.57
$2.88
$3.18
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.56
$2.81
$3.06
$--
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$3.07
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
