Visalia gas at $3.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VISALIA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Visalia area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 1330 N Demaree St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Prince Food & Gas 133 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

PJ Express Mart 2407 W Whitendale Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Lee's Mini Mart 540 N Court St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Four Seasons Market 443 N Giddings St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Chevron 3717 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrip 101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.