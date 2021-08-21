Where's the cheapest gas in Fredericksburg?

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) According to Fredericksburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3102 Plank Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3102 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

BJ's 3303 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Walmart 1800 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 5409 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Murphy Express 450 Kings Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Sheetz 10 Washington Square Plaza, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.