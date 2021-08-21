Las Cruces gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Las Cruces area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 2711 N Telshor Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 1401 E Lohman Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Cruces area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.21 $ --

Murphy Express 1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.06

Pic Quik 825 Avenida De Mesilla, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.29

Circle K 1305 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 3.05

Sunoco 1260 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.