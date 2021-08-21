Here’s the cheapest gas in Springfield Saturday

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Gas prices vary across in the Springfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Irving at 11 Tapley was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 173 Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 11 Tapley , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ --

Costco 125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

Racing Mart 475 St James Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

BD Mart 20 East St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

CITGO 289 Carew St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.90 $ 3.10 $ 3.31 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.