This is the cheapest gas in Tyler right now

(TYLER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Tyler area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 2025 S Sw Sl-323 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 8175 Us-69 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2025 S Sw Sl-323 , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5932 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.92 $ 3.07 $ 2.61

Murphy USA 187 W South Town Dr, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.61

Brookshire's 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.61

CEFCO 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Super 1 Foods 3822 Troup Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.