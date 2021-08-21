Where's the cheapest gas in Mckinney?

(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

Rudy's at 1790 N Central Expy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Rudy's 1790 N Central Expy, Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 1670 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.97 $ 2.70

Costco 3650 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

QuikTrip 1750 Wilmeth Rd, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 1550 Central Expy, Melissa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.72

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3450 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.15 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.