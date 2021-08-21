Where's the cheapest gas in Mckinney?
(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.
Rudy's at 1790 N Central Expy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$2.92
$3.17
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.97
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.15
$2.73
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
