South Bend, IN

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in South Bend

South Bend Digest
 8 days ago
(SOUTH BEND, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the South Bend area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 625 E University Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Admiral at 52384 In-933 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

625 E University Dr, Granger
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.38
$--

Phillips 66

3301 N Portage Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Murphy USA

3665 Portage Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.44
$3.15

Meijer

3600 N Portage Ave, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.47
$3.14

GoLo

1401 N Bendix Dr, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Speedway

50724 In-933 N, South Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.52
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

South Bend, IN
ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

