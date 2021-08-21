Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the South Bend area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 625 E University Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Admiral at 52384 In-933 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 625 E University Dr, Granger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Phillips 66 3301 N Portage Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy USA 3665 Portage Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Meijer 3600 N Portage Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.14

GoLo 1401 N Bendix Dr, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Speedway 50724 In-933 N, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.