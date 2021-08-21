Waco gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WACO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Waco area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1116 W Waco Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2301 E Waco Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3612 Bellmead Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

H-E-B 801 N Ih-35, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 1519 Ih-35 N, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ -- $ --

Valero 1020 E Sl-340, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 2.84

Murphy USA 200 S New Rd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 2.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.