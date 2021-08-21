Waco gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(WACO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Waco area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1116 W Waco Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$3.15
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.01
$3.41
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.93
$3.13
$2.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
