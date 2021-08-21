Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lafayette area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 201 Meadow Farm Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.84 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ --

Circle K 3400 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Circle K 4400 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

RaceWay 5770 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.