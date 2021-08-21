Schenectady gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Schenectady area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alltown Fresh at 1410 Erie Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Mobil at I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Schenectady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alltown Fresh 1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

CITGO 184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Mobil 1120 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Sunoco 717 Nott St, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.53 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ --

Mobil 32 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

CITGO 1605 Broadway, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.