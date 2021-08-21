Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pueblo

Pueblo News Flash
 8 days ago
(PUEBLO, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pueblo area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Valero at 430 W Abriendo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pueblo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

MAKS

2535 Lake Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

412 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$--
$4.08
$--

M & M Foods

1004 W 29Th St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.98
$4.39
$--

Love's Travel Stop

6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.94
$4.24
$3.58
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.24
$3.63

JR's Country Store

3920 Hollybrook Ln, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo, CO
With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

