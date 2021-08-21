Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pueblo area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Valero at 430 W Abriendo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pueblo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$--
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.98
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.94
$4.24
$3.58
|card
card$3.59
$--
$4.24
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0