Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pueblo area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Valero at 430 W Abriendo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pueblo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

MAKS 2535 Lake Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 412 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ 4.08 $ --

M & M Foods 1004 W 29Th St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.98 $ 4.39 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 6470 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.63

JR's Country Store 3920 Hollybrook Ln, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.