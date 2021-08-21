Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 8 days ago
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at CO-OP at 980 Middle Tennessee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

125 John R Rice Blvd , Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$2.86
$--

BP

1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.44
$2.85

Mapco

1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.85

Murphy Express

1695 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.93
$3.23
$2.85

Kroger

2325 Memorial Blvd , Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$--

Speedway

2908 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

