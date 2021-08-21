Murfreesboro gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Murfreesboro, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at CO-OP at 980 Middle Tennessee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 125 John R Rice Blvd , Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 2.86 $ --

BP 1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.85

Mapco 1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.85

Murphy Express 1695 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Kroger 2325 Memorial Blvd , Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Speedway 2908 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.