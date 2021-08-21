Save $0.51 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) According to Ann Arbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 3031 Washtenaw Avenue was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2679 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.5.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.32.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 3031 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.85 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.62 $ --

Costco 771 Airport Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.63 $ --

CITGO 2955 Packard St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.87 $ 3.23

Speedway 3000 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.