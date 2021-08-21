Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flint

(FLINT, MI) According to Flint gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 5272 Genesee Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at BP at 3930 Corunna Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 5272 Genesee Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Sunoco 1330 E Atherton Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Admiral 4522 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 5015 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ --

1 Stop 5216 Richfield Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 4012 Davison Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.