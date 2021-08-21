Mission gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(MISSION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mission, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 820 N Conway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 311 N Conway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 820 N Conway Ave, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1006 N Bryan Rd, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.33 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2208 Dove Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.01 $ 2.81

Stripes 4621 N 23Rd St, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2005 E Palma Vista Dr, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 120 E Mile 3 Rd, Palmhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.