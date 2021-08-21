Mission gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon
(MISSION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mission, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 820 N Conway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 311 N Conway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.33
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.01
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
