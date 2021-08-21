Gas savings: The cheapest station in Kalamazoo
(KALAMAZOO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Kalamazoo, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kalamazoo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.07
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.38
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
