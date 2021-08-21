Gas savings: The cheapest station in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Kalamazoo, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 2621 Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kalamazoo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.95

Costco 5100 Century Ave, Oshtemo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Admiral 5340 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.21

Speedway 5974 S Portage Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Speedway 5012 S Westnedge Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.09

Speedway 507 W Milham Ave, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.