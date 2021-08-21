This is the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls right now

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sioux Falls area offering savings of $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 500 N Kiwanis Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Sam's Club 3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Shell 1200 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Freedom 1601 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleet Farm 3035 West Fleet, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

BP 611 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.