Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Topeka

(TOPEKA, KS) According to Topeka gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Phillips 66 at 2024 Se California Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Larry's Shortstop 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Shanirock 1245 Se 29Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2044 Nw Tyler St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Love's Travel Shop 1811 Nw Brickyard Road, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.33

Woody's Gas Express 101 Ne Us-24, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2838 Se 29Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.