Youngstown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.37 per gallon

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Youngstown, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gateway Gas Mart at 1222 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 590 Fifth Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Youngstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gateway Gas Mart 1222 Market St, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

South Ave Gas Mart 2325 South Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.21

Bestway Gas and Food Mart 2501 Market St, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ohio Gas 2637 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 6361 South Ave, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Tom's Gas and Grocery 1425 Logan Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.