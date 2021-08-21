Macon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MACON, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Macon area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 2311 Pio Nono Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Sunoco at 2510 Pio Nono Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 2311 Pio Nono Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sam's Club 4701 Log Cabin Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.00 $ --

76 2700 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3224 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Fast Trip 2682 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.