Roanoke gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROANOKE, VA) According to Roanoke gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roanoke area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 2116 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ 3.11 $ 3.56 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.18 $ 3.63 $ 3.06

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2141 Dale Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 2.93

BP 1339 Hardy Rd, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4530 Challenger Ave Ne, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Speedway 400 W Virginia Ave, Vinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Kroger 915 Hardy Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.