Roanoke gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ROANOKE, VA) According to Roanoke gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 2116 Hardy Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 8040 Plantation Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roanoke area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$3.11
$3.56
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$3.18
$3.63
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.93
$3.23
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.29
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0