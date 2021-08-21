Here’s the cheapest gas in Olympia Saturday

(OLYMPIA, WA) According to Olympia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2319 4Th Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5500 Littlerock Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Texaco 2007 Harrison Ave Nw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr 1312 Fones Rd Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

ARCO 2601 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ -- card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ --

Pilot 2430 93Rd Ave Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 4.12 $ 4.31 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.67 $ 4.12 $ 4.31 $ 3.75

ARCO 1725 Evergreen Park Dr Sw, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.