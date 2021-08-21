Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Market
(NEW MARKET, IN) Depending on where you fill up in New Market, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Market area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.68
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.79
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
