Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) Depending on where you fill up in New Market, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 300 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Market area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.68 $ 3.33

Bal-Hinch Country Store 4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ 3.33

Kroger 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.33

Shell 801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.