Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) According to New Haven gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Xtra Fuels at 750 1St Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 141 Willow St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Xtra Fuels 750 1St Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

First Fuel 810 1St Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.13 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.13 $ 3.22 $ 3.04

Forbes Premium 401 Forbes Ave, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

Green Fuel 540 Boston Post Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Xpress Fuel 1126 Dixwell Ave, Hamden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ --

Xpress Fuel 345 Elm St, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.