Columbus gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Columbus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.77
$2.99
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$2.99
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.06
$3.36
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.27
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
