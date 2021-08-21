Columbus gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Columbus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3866 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3866 Us-80 W, Phenix City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.77 $ 2.99 $ 2.81

Sam's Club 5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.81

Liberty 3475 Victory Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 3515 Victory Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.89

AAFES 3004 2Nd Infantry Division Rd, Fort Benning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ --

AAFES 3004 Custer Rd, Georgia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.