Jackson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JACKSON, MS) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 410 W Beasley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.90 $ 2.61

Murphy USA 151 Market Place Dr, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.74

CEFCO 4445 Mangum Dr, Flowood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.77

RaceWay 715 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.74

Fill Up 760 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.69

Kroger 1167 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.