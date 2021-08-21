Jackson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(JACKSON, MS) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 410 W Beasley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$2.90
$2.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.99
$3.19
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.89
$3.15
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.07
$3.37
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
