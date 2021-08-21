Fort Collins gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT COLLINS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Collins area offering savings of $0.51 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Loaf 'N Jug at 320 N College Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.8 at Shell at 3312 W Cr-54G, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.51 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Loaf 'N Jug 320 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 803 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Valero 1660 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Loaf 'N Jug 1801 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

King Soopers 1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

King Soopers 2602 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.