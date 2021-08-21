York gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(YORK, PA) Gas prices vary across in the York area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 2801 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at AMERIgreen at 1301 N Sherman St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2801 E Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

BJ's 2250 York Crossing Dr, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Carroll Motor Fuels 1000 S George St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.83 $ --

God Bless America 11 N Main St, York New Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.52

York Fuel Stop 1129 W Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.49

Weis Markets 1800 Roosevelt Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.