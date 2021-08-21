Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charleston
(CHARLESTON, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1227 King St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.06
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.22
$3.56
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.24
$3.58
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0