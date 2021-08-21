Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1227 King St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charleston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1805 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.06 $ 3.40 $ --

Circle K 904 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.22 $ 3.56 $ 3.03

Exxon 1602 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Daybreak Market 1756 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ --

Circle K 1141 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.58 $ 3.05

Parker's 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.