Where's the cheapest gas in Green Bay?
(GREEN BAY, WI) According to Green Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Krist at 2531 Babcock Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 935 Lombardi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.79
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.49
$3.74
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.42
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.32
$3.72
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.62
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
