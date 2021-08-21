Where's the cheapest gas in Green Bay?

(GREEN BAY, WI) According to Green Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Krist at 2531 Babcock Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 935 Lombardi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Krist 2531 Babcock Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.08

Fleet Farm 213 N Taylor St, Howard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Woodman's 2400 Dousman St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.07

BP 2002 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 399 Cardinal Ln, Howard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.19

Costco 2355 Costco Way, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.