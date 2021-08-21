Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Newport News, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 12121 Jefferson Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Exxon at 12800 Jefferson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 12121 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Walmart 2601 George Washington Mem Hwy, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

Sam's Club 12407 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

AAFES 1958 1St St, Langley AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

BJ's 2000 Power Plant Pkwy, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.36 $ --

Kroger 5007 Victory Blvd, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.