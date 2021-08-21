Gas savings: The cheapest station in Saint Davids Church

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Davids Church area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 111 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 345 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Liberty 340 W Reservoir Rd , Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.