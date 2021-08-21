From pediatric to geriatric: Number of local, active COVID-19 cases continues to increase

Texas’ relationship with property taxes is as old as the state itself. For over a century following our independence from Mexico, state property taxes supported over half of the total state revenue. During this time, the system placed a heavy burden on local officials to collect and assess taxes without any guidance from the Texas Government. Texans were being taxed at high rates with little transparency. Then, in 1979, as the state property tax rate began to spiral out of control, State Representative Wayne Peveto, (D-Orange) authored a bill that reformed the local property tax system to shift away from an unreliable state property tax method.