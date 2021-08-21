Cancel
Stephens County, TX

From pediatric to geriatric: Number of local, active COVID-19 cases continues to increase

Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 8 days ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Stephens County increased by 44 percent in the past week, for a current total of 36, according to Stephens Memorial Hospital. This current surge in cases of the disease is different from the earlier situation, according to Chris Curtis, director of new business for Stephens Memorial Hospital. One of the main differences is the age of the patients, he said.

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Court Cases#Hendrick Health#Community Safety Level#Icu#Covid#Vaccines Gov#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Public Health Guidance#Tea#The Texas Supreme Court
Posted by
Breckenridge Texan

Local Pfizer vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday; medical experts urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Thousands of eligible Stephens County residents remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, according to the records compiled by the local hospital, even as the number of currently active cases continues to increase. Next Thursday, Sept. 2, the Texas National Guard will bring a Pfizer vaccine clinic to Breckenridge to offer the vaccine to residents as young as 12.
Posted by
Breckenridge Texan

State Rep. Glenn Rogers discusses property taxes

Texas’ relationship with property taxes is as old as the state itself. For over a century following our independence from Mexico, state property taxes supported over half of the total state revenue. During this time, the system placed a heavy burden on local officials to collect and assess taxes without any guidance from the Texas Government. Texans were being taxed at high rates with little transparency. Then, in 1979, as the state property tax rate began to spiral out of control, State Representative Wayne Peveto, (D-Orange) authored a bill that reformed the local property tax system to shift away from an unreliable state property tax method.

