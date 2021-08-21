From pediatric to geriatric: Number of local, active COVID-19 cases continues to increase
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Stephens County increased by 44 percent in the past week, for a current total of 36, according to Stephens Memorial Hospital. This current surge in cases of the disease is different from the earlier situation, according to Chris Curtis, director of new business for Stephens Memorial Hospital. One of the main differences is the age of the patients, he said.breckenridgetexan.com
