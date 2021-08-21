This is the cheapest gas in Worcester right now

(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eddy's Auto Repair at 390 Belmont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 257 W Boylston St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Eddy's Auto Repair 390 Belmont St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flynn's 307 Hartford Tpke, Shrewsbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.29

Prime Energy 81 Summer St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Stop & Shop 949 Grafton St , Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Prime Energy 1310 Grafton St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bee Zee 177 Sw Cutoff, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.