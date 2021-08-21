Cancel
Worcester, MA

This is the cheapest gas in Worcester right now

Posted by 
Worcester Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKTcl_0bYob3f300

(WORCESTER, MA) According to Worcester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eddy's Auto Repair at 390 Belmont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 257 W Boylston St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Eddy's Auto Repair

390 Belmont St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Flynn's

307 Hartford Tpke, Shrewsbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.01
$3.21
$3.29

Prime Energy

81 Summer St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--

Stop & Shop

949 Grafton St , Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Prime Energy

1310 Grafton St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Bee Zee

177 Sw Cutoff, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.25
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
97
Followers
199
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ma#Eddy S Auto Repair#Shell#W Boylston St
