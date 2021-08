Film Review: IDA RED: Action-Packed Conclusion Saves Crime Drama From Mediocrity [Fantasia 2021]

Chang-bok (Yoo Jae-Myung) and Tae-in (Yoo Ah-in) sell eggs from the back of a truck in the country. It’s honest work but hardly pays the bills. So rather than go home when they change their clothes, they drive to an old, abandoned warehouse. Now donning ponchos, they spread plastic sheets below the only thing it can be hanging above: the body of a tied-up man, beaten and confused. If they’re being honest, this gig acting as set-up and clean-up crew for a local cartel doesn’t pay that much either. It’s consistent work, though, and the boss seems to like them enough to offer a couple side jobs. One such request has just been delivered.