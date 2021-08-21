Here’s the cheapest gas in Wiederkehr Village Saturday

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wiederkehr Village area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 1512 W Commercial St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Shamrock at 992 E Ar-64, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1512 W Commercial St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ --

Valero 2901 W Commercial St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Shell 2223 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2229 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.