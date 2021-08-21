Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Santa Nella

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Nella, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

76 at 12845 S Ca-33 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 28960 Gonzaga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.39.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 12845 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.37 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

ARCO 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Rotten Robbie 12860 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.39

Love's Travel Stop 29025 W Plaza Dr, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.89 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.89 $ 4.29

Shell 12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.31 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.