Amid Josh Duggar’s recent arrest, fans and critics have been wondering what things look like for Jim Bob and Michelle and the rest of the family. Right now, the family is staying pretty quiet, likely because many of their social media followers have strong opinions about Josh’s arrest. No matter what the Duggars post on social media, they receive plenty of negative comments from fans and critics. So, many of them have tried to lay low during this time. Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife, hasn’t shared an Instagram post since before Josh’s arrest in the spring.