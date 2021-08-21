Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) According to Atlantic gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Tru Blu 7465 Lankford Hwy, Oak Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.