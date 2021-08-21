Ellsworth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Ellsworth, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ellsworth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 1111 Ia-175, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Love's Travel Stop 1400 Industrial Park Rd, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Casey's 301 Main St, Jewell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.