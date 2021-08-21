Ellsworth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ELLSWORTH, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Ellsworth, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ellsworth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.24
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
