Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bill Russell To Leave Special Surprise For Next Owner Of His Estate

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Russell is one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA, and over the course of his 13-year career, he was able to win 11 NBA titles. In the eyes of many, Russell is a top-five player of all time, and his resume certainly lends itself well to that kind of discourse. Throughout his career, Russell has been extremely generous with his wealth, and he has also been an activist who has fought for the rights of all. Needless to say, he is an accomplished man who is respected by all.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Allen Iverson signs multi-year partnership with Viola

NBA Hall of Famer and Hampton Roads native Allen Iverson has signed a multi-year partnership with Viola Brands, which is a Black-owned multinational cannabis operator co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington. The partnership will involve his own cannabis line, merchandise, and other products with Viola to create an industry-leading collaboration across product lines.
NFLNew York Post

Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce is getting messy with cheating allegations flying

Sonya and Dell Curry are each blaming the other’s infidelity for the cause of their split after 33 years of marriage. In court docs obtained by TMZ, Dell accuses Sonya of carrying on an extramarital affair for years with Steven Johnson, who was a Virginia Tech athlete in the mid-80s at the same time as the splitting couple.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ Has A New Host This Week

One of ESPN’s most prominent shows will have a new host this week as the original host goes on vacation. Rachel Nichols, who was the center of a controversy earlier this summer, will be off the show for a little while. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols has the rest of the week off while she’s on vacation.
NBAthecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Steph Curry’s mom filing for divorce from Dell Curry

According to TMZ Sports, Steph Curry’s parents are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry on June 14 in their home state of North Carolina. The reason for the potential split is currently unknown. The couple has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy