Bill Russell To Leave Special Surprise For Next Owner Of His Estate

Bill Russell is one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA, and over the course of his 13-year career, he was able to win 11 NBA titles. In the eyes of many, Russell is a top-five player of all time, and his resume certainly lends itself well to that kind of discourse. Throughout his career, Russell has been extremely generous with his wealth, and he has also been an activist who has fought for the rights of all. Needless to say, he is an accomplished man who is respected by all.