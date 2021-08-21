Where's the cheapest gas in Kadoka?
(KADOKA, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kadoka area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 511 Sd-73. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sinclair at 511 Sd-73, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kadoka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.24
|card
card$3.29
$3.31
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.36
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0