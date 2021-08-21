Where's the cheapest gas in Kadoka?

(KADOKA, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kadoka area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 511 Sd-73. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sinclair at 511 Sd-73, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kadoka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 511 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.24

Conoco 501 Sd-73, Kadoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.36 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.