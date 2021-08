There was a day when I lost sleep over debates about things such as politics, religion, and grammar. I once believed it was important to try and persuade everyone to see things as I did. That was back when debates were generally civil and the majority of participants actually listened to other points of view and might even change their minds when confronted with compelling new information. My own opinions have evolved over the decades due to both personal experience and exposure to new facts, and the opinions of those I trust.