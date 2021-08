Kanye West has been teasing fans with his new album DONDA for quite some time now although, after every single listening party, he has failed to deliver the album. On Thursday night, fans were especially dejected as there was no album in sight following the event in Chicago. Reports soon surfaced that the album would come out on September 3rd as a way to content with Certified Lover Boy. Those reports then turned into rumors that the album was submitted. Late last night, some tweets seemed to suggest the album may have been scrapped altogether. Now, many fans are waking up to the album, which just hit DSPs moments ago.