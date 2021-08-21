Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Griffin’s Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/citadel-to-redeem-about-500-million-from-melvin-capital-11629550410?mod=latest_headlines on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Together with Steven A. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Griffin’s Citadel had...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citadel Llc#Wsj#Reuters#Citadel Llc#The Wall Street Journal#Point72 Asset Management#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Irvine, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Irvine-based Rivian files for IPO, seeking $80 billion valuation

Rivian Automotive, the Irvine-based maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and...
Gambling94.3 Jack FM

ESPN explores sports-betting deal worth at least $3 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co’s ESPN is looking to license its brand to major sports-betting companies for at least $3 billion over several years to take advantage of the booming online betting industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. It held talks to license its brand to sportsbooks including...
Posted by
Benzinga

Citadel To Pull About $500M From Melvin Capital Following Bad Short Bet On GameStop

Griffin's Citadel had invested $2 billion in January into Melvin Capital Management LP, which was at the center of the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Short Squeeze. What Happened: Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital for $2.7 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp plans to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion including any debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3yUKVFe on Sunday. The deal is expected to be...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims -WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) asset management arm DWS Group (DWSG.DE) after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The probes, by...
Businesskdal610.com

Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. – WSJ

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that will operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Some of the company’s first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and...
Businesswincountry.com

Marvell CEO says chip customers more concerned about supply than price

(Reuters) – Marvell Technology Inc customers have broadly been willing to accept price increases in exchange for steady chip supply, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday as it reported better-than-expected quarterly sales. “It really is a discussion and engagement with each of your customers,” CEO Matt Murphy told Reuters...
Stockswincountry.com

Commodity stocks support Europe shares ahead of Powell speech

(Reuters) -European stocks were flat on Friday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech that could offer hints on the timeline for slowing of its bond purchases programme. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.02% in morning trading, with gains in mining and oil shares offsetting losses...
Economywhbl.com

China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms – WSJ

(Reuters) – China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials from China’s stock regulator have told some companies and international...
Economywincountry.com

U.S. markets regulator wants public feedback on firms’ digital-engagement practices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday issued a request for public input on so-called digital customer-engagement practices by brokers and advisers amid growing investor worries of such innovations that involve predictive analytics, differential marketing and behavioral prompts designed to optimize customer engagement used by financial firms.
Economywincountry.com

UK banking app Revolut seeks Australian licence

SYDNEY (Reuters) – British-based digital banking app Revolut is seeking a banking licence in Australia and is engaged in talks with the country’s regulators to be allowed to take customer deposits, country head Matt Baxby said on Friday. Revolut, one of the most valuable https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/british-fintech-revolut-raises-800-million-sky-news-2021-07-15 fintech so-called unicorns worldwide, last...
Businesswincountry.com

Bank of America vice chairman, COO to retire

(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp Vice Chairman Anne Finucane and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Montag will retire from their positions, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. Both Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until the end of the year, BofA said, with succession plans set...
TechnologyWNCY

T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier’s security “awful” – WSJ

(Reuters) – The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc, said the wireless carrier’s security was “awful”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy