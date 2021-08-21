Cancel
Spring Hill, TN

Speed to burn: SEC commit Destin Wade delivers 98-yard touchdown run

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestin Wade committed to Kentucky in April, and he’s a 4-star quarterback out of Spring Hill, Tennessee (Summit). Wade turned in a memorable highlight on Friday night in his high school football game. Wade scrambled out of the end zone, and found room along the sideline, got a couple key blocks, and scored on a 98-yard touchdown. The 6-foot-3 and 205 pounder has a reported 18 offers and is the No. 21 rated athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

