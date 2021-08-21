This is the cheapest gas in Pomerene right now

(POMERENE, AZ) According to Pomerene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 202 E 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 680 N Ocotillo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Circle K 705 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38

Love's Country Store 640 State Road 90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.