This is the cheapest gas in Pomerene right now
(POMERENE, AZ) According to Pomerene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 202 E 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 680 N Ocotillo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.22
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.38
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
