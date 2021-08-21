Where's the cheapest gas in Dennis?
(DENNIS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dennis area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dollar General at 407 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 459 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dennis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
