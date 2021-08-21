Where's the cheapest gas in Dennis?

(DENNIS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dennis area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dollar General at 407 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 459 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dennis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dollar General 407 2Nd St, Belmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tish's One Stop 1307 Main St, Tishomingo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.