This is the cheapest gas in Dodd City right now
(DODD CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dodd City, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
Brookshire's at 2228 Island Bayou Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
