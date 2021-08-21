Cancel
Dodd City, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Dodd City right now

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 8 days ago
(DODD CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dodd City, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Brookshire's at 2228 Island Bayou Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 319 E Sam Rayburn Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Brookshire's

2228 Island Bayou Rd, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Luckys Happy Kampers

201 E Russell St, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

816 N Center St, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2226 N Center St, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

